Repoll at Margao booth No 8 on Tuesday

Margao: Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the polls held at polling booth No 8 at Aquem, Margao, to be “void”, and has announced a repolling at the same booth on February 7, from 7am to 5pm.Significantly, in a letter addressed to the chief electoral officer of the state, ECI has directed that wide publicity is ensured in the media “and also by beat of drums in the polling area of that polling station”. Elections held in this polling station housed at T B Cunha High School, in Margao constituency, was cancelled midway through the polling on Saturday, after a “technical error” was brought to the notice of election authorities.

The concerned presiding officer reportedly forgot to clear the EVM machine and reset it to “zero count” once the mock poll (conducted before commencement of actual polls) was over. As 50 votes were cast at the mock polls, the machine began counting actual votes from 50 onwards. The error came to light only at around 11.30am, when the actual voter turnout didn’t tally with the votes read by the EVM. After a prolonged suspension of polling, the election authorities finally declared the elections “cancelled” for that polling station and announced a repolling.

Disgruntled voters, who were patiently waiting in queue, admitted that the exhilarating feeling of participation, that usually comes with voting, had obviously evaporated. “It’s disappointing to know that you are not among the 81% of people who cast their votes. I know a repoll will be held later, and I will definitely go and vote, but, we will be missing the excitement of collective participation in voting,” a voter said.Another voter viewed the situation differently. “There are over 800 registered voters in this polling booth. Our votes have become all the more crucial now, as this significant number has the potential to swing the outcome. I am proud to be one of those votes,” he said. [TOI]