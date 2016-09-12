Result of TAG’s 7th Konkani Kantaram Singing Competition

The 7th Konkani Kantaram Singing Competition organised by Tiatr Academy of Goa was held on September 3 at the Black Box, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao in two categories i.e. 16 years and below and above 16 years to 25 years.

Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to Swena Vaz and Denzila Menezes in Best Duo and Sherwyn Misquita, Aldin Fernandes, Rithika K Po and Steven A Facho in Best Quartet Categories.

The competition was judged by well-known tiatr personalities and singers Sharon Mazarello and Anthony San. The prizes were awarded to the winners at the hands of Agostinho Temudo, President of TAG, William Fernandes, Vice President and Jose Alexandre Rodrigues, Member Secretary of TAG. The programme was co-ordinated and compered by Jess Luz.

The following are the winners:

Above 16 years to 25 years Category:

Best Duet:

1st Prize: Jesmond Hubert Clemente and Peviolla Dias (Bim Toxem Bhat)

2nd Prize: Crisandra Vaz and Cranston Vaz (Dadlo ani Bail)

Best Duo:

1st Prize: Josiah Rebello and Orville Fernandes (Sopnam Poddtat)

2nd Prize: Karen Fernandes and Cristabel Fernandes (Xikop Amchem)

Best Trio:

1st Prize: Anson Gomes, Wilma Sanfra Dias and Jesmond Hubert Clemente (Cheddvanche Poder)

2nd Prize: Plansy Dias, Peviolla Dias and Famila Fernandes (Sasumaim ani Suno)

Best Quartet:

1st Prize: Johann Rebello, Josiah Rebello, Cristabel Fernandes and Mithisha Tavares (Famil)

2nd Prize: Rayna Azavedo, Milcy Rodrigues, Jeston Ferrao and David Fernandes (London Amkam Naka)

Best Choral Song:

1st Prize: Chrisanne Valanka Mendes and Chriselle Margaret Mendes (Saullechi Goroz)

2nd Prize: Peviolla Dias, Wilma Dias and Famila Fernandes (Mog)

Best Lyrics:

1st Prize: Savisano Vaz (Dadlo Ani Bail)

2nd Prize: Joaquim Dias (Saullechi Goroz)

16 years & below Category:

Best Duet:

1st Prize: Griffen Pereira and Sydelle Estibeiro (Devachem Apounnem)

2nd Prize: David G D’Souza and Rizya C Po (Mogachem Sopon)

Best Choral Song:

1st Prize: Rasha S D’Souza, Kriya D’Souza and Anisha Fernande (Xikop)

2nd Prize: Drisha B Coelho and Diella A Coelho (Torkari)

Best Lyrics:

1st Prize: Fr Tomas Lobo (Deva Khuxi)

2nd Prize: Edward Estibeiro (Devachem Apounnem) [NT]