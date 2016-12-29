Retirement age of medical teaching staff set at 65

Panjim: The State government on Wednesday enhanced the retirement age of teaching staff of Goa Medical College, Dental College and the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour from 62 years to 65 years.The government issued an Ordinance amending the Goa University Act, 1984. The Ordinance has been promulgated by Governor Mridula Sinha.

"The retirement age of the teaching staff of the Goa Medical College, Goa Dental College and the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour, affiliated to the Goa University, shall be sixty-five years," the notification states. "Any member of the teaching staff who is due to retire at sixty-two years or sixty-five years, as the case may be, such member shall be allowed to retire on the afternoon of the last day of the month in which age of superannuation is attained," it added.