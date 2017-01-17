Rhapsody in Art

Art can fascinate and has the power to hold people in awe. Tapping this power is the exhibition ‘Rhapsody’ at Art Escape which will be hosting works of greats like F N Souza, M F Husain, Thota Vaikuntam, Jamini Roy among other contemporary artist. NT BUZZ explore more

NT BUZZ

‘Rhapsody’ an exhibition cum art camp marks the coming together of a vibrant mix of contemporary artists from various parts of India and abroad. The works on display are an eclectic mix of modern expressions moulded by each artist in their signature style. The collection of works is therefore characterised by an inherent theme which highlights and celebrates the true essence of contemporary art. Each artist uses a unique fusion of colours, forms, textures and mediums to recreate an ensemble of their thoughts, emotions, expressions and contexts. The exhibition and camp also highlights the vision of Snehlata Prasad, artist and owner of Sneha Art Gallery, to further the cause of Indian art and at the same time encourage vibrant and healthy conciliation of ideas and techniques between artists from all over.

Sneha Art Gallery has been tirelessly working in the field of art to promote deserving artists and art forms. This event is one such effort whereby Snehlata in collaboration with art curator/coordinator Sandeep Murgaonkar and art enthusiast Saurabh Singhvi has brought together a group of 25 eminent artists with diverse art and cultural backgrounds. The event is hosting works of masters like F N Souza, M F Husain, Thota Vaikuntam, Jamini Roy also artists of the likes of A Vishwam, G Raman, Sonia Rodrigues Sabarwal, Yolanda De Souza, Mohan Naik, Francis De Souza, Aadhi Vishal, Oviyar Veera Santhanam, Bheem Malhotra, P Gnana, Anuj Poddar, Shridhar Iyer, Niladri Paul among others. Each artist is participating with 2 artworks depicting his typical style and ethos.

The event also presents a unique opportunity to art collectors and lovers to not only appreciate the outstanding works of the art but also interact with their creators as the camp is being held simultaneously with the exhibition. The exhibition commences on January 21 and culminates on January 30 at Art Chamber, Calangute and the camp will be held from January 25 to January 30.The camp has been planned in a manner which facilitates a healthy and robust interaction between various artists and allows for free flow of thoughts and experiences. Activities such as workshops, group discussions, presentations and live demonstrations have been meticulously planned so as to make the most of the presence of such eminent personalities. [NT]