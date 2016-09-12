Road to BRICS?

by laying concrete over loose sand shows how public money is wasted in the name of BRICS.This loose concrete over the mud is bound to be dislocated and washed out soon. Rubbles packing need to be made before the concrete is laid which is not being followed. Citizens wonder how the cattle and buffaloes on the road will be kept away from the BRICS motorcade. Haphazard development is disastrous and waste of public money. [H]