Born:30.07.1963 Died:19.09.2016

Beloved husband of late Zita.Loving father/father-in-law of Russel/Swizzly and Millie,loving brother/brother-in-law of late Joao Baptist/late Paulina,late Joaquim/Anita,Bento/Maria,Joao Manuel,Laura/Lawrence.Funeral cortage will leave his residence Betim on 20.09.2016 at 3.30 p.m to Three Kings Church,Reis-Magos for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.