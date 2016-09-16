Roll revision till Oct 14.

Panjim: A special summary revision exercise by the office of the Chief Electoral officer was launched on Thursday aiming to see that no eligible voter is left out. The revision will continue till October 14 and will allow a person who attains the age of 18 till January 1, 2017 to get voting rights.During this period of revising the electoral roll, claims for voter card and objections will be accepted. After completion of different procedures the final publication of electoral rolls will be published.

The special summary revision will involve critical interventions in enrolment of new voters in the age group 18-19 and also in age group 20-29 years. Cleansing of the roll in the age group 40-49 and 50-59 years in order to delete duplicate electors, shifted and missing electors will be undertaken.

Also, dead voters will be identified and their names deleted. During this period, a special campaign to increase enrolment of service voters, overseas electors will be undertaken.The last list, published on January 16, 2016 had 10,84,271 voters. During the continuous updating 14,365 names were deleted and as of now there are 10,86,082 voters on the rolls. [H]