Rollback prices of Goa Dairy milk: GF.

Panjim: Goa Forward Party on Wednesday has demanded a rollback of milk prices, which was increased by Rs 3.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Goa Forward spokesperson Durgadas Kamat said that hiking milk prices is an injustice to common man, and accused the State government of failing stop the price rise.

He informed that his party has written to the chief minister to review the situation and bring down the price of milk, immediately.

He also demanded that the government provide full support to Goa Dairy to perform better. [H]