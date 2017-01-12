(Merces / St. Cruz – Tiswadi, Goa)
Born: 25/04/1924 , Died: 11/01/2017
Most beloved daughter of Late Francisco Xavier Gonsalves/ Late Esperanca Fernandes. Wife of Late Pedro Das Merces Joao (Ex PWD). Loving mother / mother-in-law of Late Cruciano Antonio (Ex Goa college of Arts)/ Thereza, Maria (RTO) / Manuel (Ex BSNL), Orlando (Ex WRD, UK)/ Elsa (Dental), Francisco (PWD)/ Luiza. Funeral Cortage will leave her residence Sallem Bhat, Merces at 4.00 p.m on 12th January 2017 (Today) to Our Lady of Merces Church, Merces, for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.
ROSA GONSALVES
(Merces / St. Cruz – Tiswadi, Goa)