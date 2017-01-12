 
Friday , January 13 2017
Goa’s Liberation
Home / Obituaries / ROSA GONSALVES

ROSA GONSALVES

admin 17 hours ago Obituaries 6 Views

(Merces / St. Cruz – Tiswadi, Goa)
Born: 25/04/1924 , Died: 11/01/2017
Most beloved daughter of Late Francisco Xavier Gonsalves/ Late Esperanca Fernandes. Wife of Late Pedro Das Merces Joao (Ex PWD). Loving mother / mother-in-law of Late Cruciano Antonio (Ex Goa college of Arts)/ Thereza, Maria (RTO) / Manuel (Ex BSNL), Orlando (Ex WRD, UK)/ Elsa (Dental), Francisco (PWD)/ Luiza. Funeral Cortage will leave her residence Sallem Bhat, Merces at 4.00 p.m on 12th January 2017 (Today) to Our Lady of Merces Church, Merces, for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.

About admin

Check Also

SALVADOR SIMOES

Novowado , Ambauli, Quepem Born: 3-10-1953 – died: 06-01-2017 Beloved husband of Damiana Fernandes father/ …

Copyright © 2017 GOACOM.COM
X'mas Logo graphic credit to Freepik