ROSA GONSALVES

(Merces / St. Cruz – Tiswadi, Goa)

Born: 25/04/1924 , Died: 11/01/2017

Most beloved daughter of Late Francisco Xavier Gonsalves/ Late Esperanca Fernandes. Wife of Late Pedro Das Merces Joao (Ex PWD). Loving mother / mother-in-law of Late Cruciano Antonio (Ex Goa college of Arts)/ Thereza, Maria (RTO) / Manuel (Ex BSNL), Orlando (Ex WRD, UK)/ Elsa (Dental), Francisco (PWD)/ Luiza. Funeral Cortage will leave her residence Sallem Bhat, Merces at 4.00 p.m on 12th January 2017 (Today) to Our Lady of Merces Church, Merces, for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.