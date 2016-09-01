Rosary Navelim win Subroto U17; assert South Goa supremacy

Fatorda:South Goa is establishing itself as the powerbase of football in Goa. Rosary High School , Navelim won the Under-17 Subroto Mukherjee Cup defeating SFX HS, Siolim 5-0 in the finals at the astro turf grounds next to Nehru stadium, Fatorda on Wednesday. Holy Spirit Institute had won the Under-14 tournament with a similar margin a few days back.

Rosary High School cruised to an easy win through strikes by Stanley fernandes(2),Ronal Coelho, Aaron Alvares and Ryan Pinto.

Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim have qualified to participate in the main tournament in Delhi which will start on October 4.

Rosary Higher Secondary ,Navelim started the match on an attacking note and within ten minute of play,fired six shots at the rival goal,three of which were saved by SFX keeper Vinith V. Agarwadekar, while three missed the mark narrowly-one hit the post.

Despite the heavy pounding in the initial stages the SFX lads managed to absorbed the early pressure and launched a couple of counter offensives – which looked dangerous- without causing much harm to the Rosary Higher Secondary goal,thanks to some fine keeping by junior international goalkeeper Dylan Da Silva.

Rosary Higher Secondary School,Navelim went into the lead following a defensive lapse. During a foray initiated from the midfield , the ball hit a rival defender and landed at the feet of Ronaldo Coelho who beautiful tapped it in the 14th minute of play.

The first session of play was fought almost on equal terms with both teams matching each other well in all the departments of the game.

It was only in the second session of play ,that, Rosary Higher Secondary School,Navelim came out of their shells with midfielders Ryan Pinto,Presio D’Soua,Aaron Alvares and substitute Daren Peixote combining well .

It was in the 32nd minute of play that Stanley Fernandes scored the second goal off a pass from Daren Peixote and then very quickly thereafter ,in the 34th minute , completed his brace when he ran solo and banged the ball to the far corner of the nets, giving no chance at all to SFX keeper Vinit.

Aaron Alvares then headed past the bewildered rival keeper off a cross from Stanly Fernandes from the right in the 41st minute and then Ryan Pinto put the icing on the cake to book the Delhi ticket with a gentle tap when the ball rebounded of SFX’s keeper , off a shot taken by Stanley Fernandes in the 50th minute.

In the last nine minutes of play, Rosary Higher Secondary School,Navelim took it very easy and replaced their goalkeeper Dylan to try out their tall and well built keeper Addilson Rodrigues- who just stood free under the bar not having to face an shots at goal.