Rs 1.40 lakh recovered in extortion case

Panjim: Crime Branch that is investigating the robbery case of Calangute has made a recovery of further Rs 1.40 lakh, making the total recovery amount to the tune of Rs 8.36 lakh.The case against self proclaimed RTI activist Deepak Gadekar who is a main accused was booked by Calangute Police two weeks ago following a complaint from a Mangalore based businessman. A head constable and a constable were suspended and arrested. The cops were released by court on bail on Thursday, but Gadekar’s bail plea was rejected.

However, as per records of the crime branch Rs 1.40 lakh was recovered from the two accused cops on Wednesday; and the police have already recovered a vehicle worth Rs 2.40 lakh, a scooter worth Rs 80,000 and cash Rs 6000 from the main accused Gadekar.From the head Constables the Crime Branch recovered Rs 60,000 cash and a gold chain worth Rs 40,000 and from the constable Rs 1 lakh in cash.Gadekar said that he spent Rs 1,20,000 on shopping.According to sources that are part of the investigation, Gadekar claims to have given Rs 1.50 lakh to a PI, Rs 30,000 to a PSI and Rs 20,000 to a constable. [H]