Rs 16 lakh worth liquor, drugs worth Rs 19 lakh seized

Panjim: The election flying squads have seized liquor worth Rs 16 lakh in different raids conducted from January 4 to 24. In all 12,935.913 litres valued at Rs 16.17 lakh have been seized, according to a statement released by the Chief Electoral Office.Police sleuths, on the other hand confiscated a cocktail of drugs from different locations, whose value ie estimated at Rs 19 lakh approximately. As per records, 100 grams of ganja, 0.47 grams of LSD, 0.0448 kg methamphetamine and 5.907 kg charas were seized since the enforcement of the code of conduct till Tuesday. [H]