Safeguarding our intangible cultural heritage

The Goa Government under the Department of Art and Culture is documenting the intangible cultural heritage of Goa. The work has already begun in the taluka of Sattari and Canacona. This was revealed by Director of Art and Culture, Prasad Lolayekar during the press meet of the 2016 South Asia Sub-Regional Meeting of NGOs on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage for sustainable development. The briefing was held after the workshop which was held on August 25 and August 26 at the Sanskruti Bhavan, Panaji.

Lolayekar said: “We are looking at the technical support from the UNESCO as we had a workshop before for the employees of Art and Culture. We have documented through audio visual the intangible heritage of Sattari and Canacona. The documentation of Canacona is still underway as Sattari is already over. We have also roped in the experts from these places like Rajendra Kerkar for Sattari and Ajit Poinguinkar for Canacona. We are also documenting traditional medicines for which we have roped in an ayurvedic doctor.” He said the intangible cultural heritage includes not only art and culture of a place but also different religious rituals, oral traditions and language as a cultural expression.

For this workshop forty-seven delegates from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka participated. It intended to introduce the new UN Agenda 2030 for sustainable development goals and the new chapter of operational directive on sustainable development of the UNESCO 2003 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) convention to the NGO audience.

The organisers of this meet were the International Information and Networking Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia Pacific Region (ICHCAP) – UNESCO Category II centre at Republic of South Korea, UNESCO New Delhi, the Directorate of Art and Culture, Government of Goa and Contact Base, a social enterprise headquartered at Kolkata and working under the trading style of banglantakdot.com.

Ananya Bhattacharya of banglanatak.com during the press briefing said: “We rarely think of culture as a solution to the various issues in a society. In this two-day meet we discussed on how art and culture can help to reduce poverty, empower women and can work on food security.”

Moe Chiba, UNESCO, New Delhi said that Goa government is the first state government who showed interest in conducting this meet. She further said: “We look at South Asian countries like India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. We intervene at policy level. Our aim is to safeguard the living tradition and not to make a museum of it. Like in Bhutan we are working on a heritage law and in Sri Lanka also we are developing a strategy. In India it is tricky as it is a big country. We have to work not only with central government but also with different state governments. Goa is the first state which has accepted our proposal.”

During this workshop they discussed the modalities of future networking among the NGO’s in South Asia including the means to collect data on good practices and the impact of ICH safeguarding on sustainable development. They also focused on the economic aspects when it comes to Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) and also about social inclusion and community building.

The meeting will be followed by a field trip for exposure to the cultural heritage of Goa on August 27.