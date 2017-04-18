Salary issue: WISL workers pin their hopes on CM

Vasco: The Western India Shipyard limited (WISL) Workers Union on Monday decided to make fresh representation before the newly-formed government in state seeking relief and solution to the pending salary issue.Addressing media persons after the WISL workers’ meet called to discuss future course of action over the pending salary issue, union leader Ajit Singh Rane said WISL workers are hopeful that the new government under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar would resolve their long pending issues and would also find out solution on how to bring WISL operations back on track so that these skilled labourers would not face any threat of unemployment in near future.“WISL workers union had kept their agitation on hold considering 2017 Assembly elections. Since new govt has already been formed, the union members have decided to restart the movement to seek solution to the pending salary issue. Now as we have got Parrikar back as CM, we hope that he would find a solution to our pending issue,” Rane said.

He further informed that after today’s meeting, the workers have decided to meet Milind Naik, Mauvin Godinho and Parrikar requesting their intervention on the pending salary issue of the 350-odd workmen for several months.He further said, “We hope that besides resolving the pending salary issue of the workers, the government should make serious efforts to ensure that no WISL worker should remain jobless. Tomorrow if some new management takes over WISL then we demand that the present trained workmen from WISL should be given first preference. We also suggest the government to either take over WISL yard or put it directly under Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). In next 15 days we would start with our activity including an interaction with the government, leaders and other forums”. [H]