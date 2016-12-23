Sale of plants on mobile handcarts banned

Panjim: The Agriculture Department has banned the sale of plants on mobile handcarts and issued directions to the Directorate of Panchayats and Municipalities to ensure its compliance. Plant nurseries have been asked to display license details at their venues.“Conducting business through handcarts is not permitted and necessary directives have been issued to the Panchayats and Municipalities to take necessary action as deemed fit. The nurseries are also directed to display the licenses. [H]