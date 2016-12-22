SALGAOCAR 2016 CHAMPS

Duler: Salgaocar FC are the 2016 champion football club of Goa. The team from Vasco got past a valiant Calangute Association, by a solitary goal, in their penultimate match of the GFA Professional League at the Duler stadium on Wednesday.Salgaocar thus collected forty five points from eighteen matches and wit not team able to cross them burst into celebrations when the referee blew the final whistle. Sporting Clube de Goa are second on the table with thirty nine points and even if they win all their remaining three games, they get 45 points but Salgaocar have a better head to head.

Salgaocar FC drew with Sporting Clube in one game and beat them by a solitary goal in the other.

Calangute Association has 33 points from 19 matches.Salgaocar had not much to lose if the result went either way. Yet, they seemed to have come prepared to start their celebrations before the Christmas break.Salgaocar tried to start scoring when the game was 25 minutes old. Keita Boubacar scripted a move which instead of resulting in a goal culminated in Calangute Association having to play with ten men for the rest of the game. Advantage Salgaocar.

A long ball from the center by Keita Boubacar to Kamo Bayi saw the latter being fouled by onrushing Calangute keeper Jason outside the penalty box. The foul earned him a red card and in many ways it signaled the start of Salgaocar’s celebrations.The red card led to altercations between the Calangute players and the match officials. After around three minutes of deliberation and arguments the match was re-started, with an indirect free kick being awarded to Salgaocar. From the resultant free kick Liston Colaco brilliantly curled the ball into the far top corner of the goal, 1-0.

The goal and advantage to Salgaocar did not take the steam from the Calangute. Raju Haldankar sent a floater to overlapping Yogesh Kadam on the right flank who sent in a a right footer which, however, was brilliantly pushed for a corner by Salgaocar goalkeeper Naveen Kumar.

After the breather, Calangute coach Valentine Ezeugo brought in Agnelo Colaco and thewre appeared to be more purposes in the teams forays.The boys from the coast had two free kicks which were smartly put away by Salgaocar keeper Naveen.The closest the lads from Calangure came to scoring was in the 75th minute when Sunny Fernandes had the mortification of seeing his blistering striker rebound of the post.Liston Colaco , the highest goal scorer of the League so far almost brought the curtains down on Calangute’s fightback when he dribbled past Calangute’s stopper backs Melvin Lobo and Yogesh Kadam- inside the penalty box- to see his angular placement skim off the post.

The Calangute colts were back in action in the 83rd minute when Agnelo Colaco was brought down just outside the edge of the box and the referee awarded a direct free-kick. Agnelo’s stinging free kick saw the rival keeper manage to get his hand to the ball before it kissed the upright for a corner.A couple of minutes before the end of the regulation time, Salgaocar’s keeper Naveen was lucky to escape with a caution, after he had left his charge and tackled Yogesh Kadam in a one to one situation outside the penalty box. The ball was cleared by Rosario Mendes on the way to the goal.Six minutes of injury time was added, where Salgaocar keeper Naveen who had already received a caution was sent off by referee for second booking for time wasting.“It was a great team effort,” stated Salgaocar FC coach Norbert Gonsalves. “It is nice to be the champions again. Being champions is part of Salgaocar philosophy. We have our breakdowns but we galvanise ourselves. This win is for our fans all over the world,” stated Salgaocar FC manager Sanjeev.[NT]