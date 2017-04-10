Salgaocar Jrs stand tall against Vagator PY

Mapusa: Salgaocar Football Club Juniors registered a fluent 4-2 win over Vagator Parish Youth in the GFA’s First Division League match played at Duler Stadium, here on Sunday.Despite the two goal deficit in the first session, Vagator put up a splendid performance, however their strikers faltered when it mattered most.It was Vagator who had the first crack at the rival goal when Vinayak Mulgaonkar sent in a low cross to Navin Shirodkar whose header missed the target.Thereon Salgaocar came with a series of raids, where first Samson Pereira sent the ball towards Domnic Soares whose placing strike was collected by the keeper Sherwin Da Cunha. Sherwin once again came to his sides rescue when he fisted away Karan Shirodkar’s curling cross.In the next minute Ronaldo Oliviera squeezed his way into the Vagator danger zone only to see his low shot go inches past the target.

At the other end, Anson D’Souza saw his reverse kick sail over the Salgaocar horizontal bar.In the 19th minute, Ronaldo Oliveira once again missed a sitter when having only the keeper to beat he blasted the ball wide.The much awaited goal finally came in the 20th minute when Samson Pereira set up Domnic Soares whose shot was blocked by the keeper, however the ball rolled back towards Domnic who this time slotted the ball home, 1-0.Couple of minutes into the match, Vagator keeper came with a fine save to deny Ronaldo from scoring off a one-to-one situation.In the 27th minute, Vinayak Mulgaonkar sent a low pass into the Salgaocar goal area, however before Anson D’Souza could get his feet to the ball, defender Godfrey Mascarenhas cleared the ball to safety.Ronaldo Oliviera finally managed to get his name to the score sheet when on getting hold to the ball from Yamnursab Pinjar, he placed the ball past the onrushing Vagator custodian, 2-0.

In the next minute itself Salgaocar could have further increased the tally but Vagator keeper Sherwin came with a diving collection to deny Samson Pereira from scoring.Mintues before the halftime whistle keeper Sherwin blocked Denzil Rebello from scoring from a one-to-one situation.Crossing over, Vagator keeper Sherwin continued with his brilliance under the horizontal bar as first he thwarted Samson Pereira and then managed to get his hands to Ronaldo’s outswinging shot.Vagator reduced the margin in the 61st minute when Vinayak Mulgaonkar sent in his free-kick towards Sylvester Dias who coolly tapped the ball home, 1-2.Just when it looked like Vagator could claw their way back into the match Salagaocar once again increased the margin when substitute Stepehen Satarkar beautifully curled in the ball from the right flank, 3-1.

Liston Colaco who came in the 79th minute further bolstered the attack of Salgaocar.The gifted striker got into the scoring act in the 88th minute of play when he dribbled his way past the Vagator defenders and placed the ball home from inside in the 6-yard box, 4-1.In the injury moments of the match Vagator got a goal to their credit when Sylvester Dias on seeing the keeper off his line flicked the ball into the empty goal, 2-4.At Sirsaim ground, Curtorim Gymkhana Sports Club got the better of Sesa Football Academy 3-1, on Saturday.Curtorim Gymkhana now stand with seven points, while Sesa FA stay on five points.Jesmon Borges scored a fine brace (30th and 35th minute) to take Curtorim into halftime with a two goal lead.Changing ends, Sesa colts reduced the margin through Saviour Gama in the 60th minute of play only to see Roque Borges seal the fate of the match in favour of Curtorim in the 85th minute of play.