Santa Cruz Club Cavelossim beat Vasco SC, record first win.

Duler:Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim came from a goal down to beat Vasco Sports Club 2-1 and register their first win in GFA’s Professional League , played at Duler stadium on Wednesday.Vasco , playing their first match of the Pro League, played foreign striker Franck Alves Kouassi upfront and it was he who managed to keep the Cavelossim defenders on their toes with his fine dribbling skills and body feints.At the other end, Cavelossim coach Severino Fernandes played the same squad that drew against Guardian Angel.Both teams had equal number of scoring opportunities and they went into the breather locked 1-1. Vasco’s skipper Sujil Ns opened the account for his team, while Moises D’Sa leveled terms.With today’s win Cavelossim has four points, while Vasco are yet to open their account.

It was in the 15th minute that Nasar Abdul Kader cross was fisted for a corner by Cavelossim keeper Agnelo Gomes. From the resultant corner by Nazar Kader, Vasco skipper Sujil Ns had to leap high over the rival defenders and score with a smart header, 1-0. Down by a goal, Cavelossim came with repeated raids on the rival territory and Moises D’Sa saw two of his strikes, from outside the penalty box, sail over the crossbar.

Finally, in the 30th minute, Moises 30-yard direct free kick crashed into the top corner of Vasco goal with keeper Jerson Pereira left rooted to the ground, 1-1.Vasco should have once again forged ahead in the 38th minute but Franck Kumasi’s shot from close was blocked for a corner by Cavelossim keeper.Minutes later, Kingslee Fernandes darted inside the penalty box but shot straight into the waiting hands of the keeper.

Cavelossim would have conceded a goal at the very start of the second session, when a back pass by defender Cryson Fernandes saw custodian Agnelo miss kick the ball, but as the ball rolled towards his own goal the keeper retreated and managed to clear the ball for a corner.Another timely clearance by Cavelossim’s Joaquim Carvalho denied Vasco’s Franck Kouassi from scoring.While Vasco colts attacked, Cavelossim surged ahead in the 50th minute when Joshua Vaz’s cross from the right flank was poorly punched by Vasco keeper Jerson Pereira towards Melwin Fernandes who controlled the ball and brilliantly lobbed the ball over the advancing keeper, 2-1.

As the match progressed, in the 80th minute , Vasco’s Sudheesh Muthath and Cavelossim’s Melwin Fernandes went for an aerial ball, in the process Sudheesh handled the ball just inside the penalty box, but surprisingly referee Jose Dias and assistant referee Mario Vales overlooked the offence, to the fury of the Cavelossim club officials and players.Vasco were reduced to ten men five minutes later as Abhil B was sent off for a rough challenge on Cavelossim’s Ashley Araujo.[NT]