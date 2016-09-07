Sasmollem lake beautification in final stages: Carlos

Vasco: Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida said that the plans for the beautification of Sasmollem Lake are in the final stages. “After finalizing the contractor, work order for the beautification of Lake will be issued by October 15”, he said.

Speaking over the discharge of sewerage into the lake, Almeida said that the issue pertaining to the discharge of sewage will be resolved by November end as he has taken the initiative to issue sewer connections to all house in Mangor-Hill and Sasmollem-Baina.

With sewage from houses making its way into the lake at Sasmollem-Baina, the water body faces risk of becoming a mosquito-breeding site.

When contacted health officer of Vasco urban health centre, Dr Rashmi Khandeparkar disclosed that there were no complaints received by health authorities as regards discharge of sewage into the lake. “I will inspect the lake and direct people to stop discharging sewage into the lake,” stated Dr Khandeparkar.

She said that people should not release sewage in the open and instead opt for sewer connection under the sewerage section of the public works department.

She said that a school alongwith the health department had recently conducted an extensive drive to create awareness among the people residing in and around Sasmollem.

Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) director Jayant Jadhav, a resident of Sasmollem-Baina, said the health authorities should take immediate cognizance of the issue.

He said that “the health authorities should take immediate steps before it leads to an outbreak of dengue.”[NT]