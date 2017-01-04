SC issues notice to Goa on Muthalik ban

Panaji: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the state government relating to a petition of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik challenging the Goa government’s decision to ban his entry into the state.The apex court, however, has refused to grant interim relief of stay on the state government’s order. The court has sought reply in four weeks.

Sri Ram Sene and Muthalik hit the headlines in 2009 after their activists had barged into a pub in Mangalore and manhandled men and women on the pretext that they were ‘ruining Indian culture.’ It may be noted that Goa government has imposed a ban on Muthalik’s entry into Goa since the last couple of years fearing law and order problem in the state. [NT]