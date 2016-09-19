Section of Fatorda BJP workers joins Goa Forward Party.

Margao:Several ward-level leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Fatorda constituency, besides a member of the South Goa district level committee Sujay Lotlikar joined hands with the Goa Forward Party, claiming that the BJP leader from Fatorda Damodar Naik disrespected them even though they worked hard and sincerely for the party during the last several elections.A former councillor Raju Naik from Pajifond, who had contested the municipal election with the support of the BJP, also joined the party.

Others — ex-councillor Ramdas Hazare, Charlton Baretto, Vitorino Tavares, Custodio Dias, Mayur Naik and Florindo Miranda who joined the Goa Forward Party said that the Goa Forward, which is mentored by the Independent MLA Vijai Sardesai, is promoting the ST leaders.“I was with the BJP for the last 20 years. I sincerely worked for the party. But the Fatorda BJP leader failed to give us our due respect. This made me feel that we should move out,”Lotlikar said.

Raju Naik, a former councillor who fought council election with Damu’s support, said that he did not like the “dictating ways of the former Fatorda BJP MLA.”The president of Goa Forward Party Prabhakar Timble, while speaking to the media on the occasion, said that the Goa Forward is still open for the grand alliance, and therefore is ready to join hands with Congress “to defeat the BJP at any cost.”Timble said, “We can wait patiently for it. Because, we want to defeat the BJP at any cost. The Goa Forward will have its high command in Goa and that’s the specialty of the party.”Timble, who agreed that talks with the Congress are on, informed that some more BJP workers from Margao are also willing to join the party, and added that it will happen very soon.

The party mentor Vijai Sardesai welcomed the new party entrants.“Goa Forward has a model, and whoever fits into it, would be given a ticket for the forthcoming election.” Sardesai said When the media asked him about the allotment of tickets, he, “Once the party gets symbol, the selection of candidates will start.’’Meanwhile, speaking to this daily, Lotlikar said, “I worked sincerely for the party all these years. I worked to fetch victory for former MLA Damodar Naik. I worked during South Goa MP election. But, recently, I saw a lot of changes in the leaders. The leaders whom I worked for showed no respect for me. I was insulted a couple of times. This forced me to resign from the party. I forwarded my resignation on Friday evening to the state BJP president.”

“I am convinced about the way the Goa Forward Party promotes the youths. There is a real `Goykarponn’ in the party. Besides, the party leadership, it’s mentor Vijai Sardesai care for the youths.”“Before taking this decision. We (myself and Goa Forward leaders and the councillors) met and discussed. We ironed out the differences and would now jointly work to build the Goa Forward Party,” he added.“On Thursday evening, MP Narendra Sawaikar met me in Margao, and tried to convince me not to leave the party, and assured to resolve the problems if any,” he said adding former chief minister and Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar had also called me at Panaji and promised that he would talk to Damu and sort out the misunderstandings.“But I had taken the decision to leave the party. And, I stood by it,” he stressed.“Nobody gave me any offer. And I am not for it. I repeat that I joined Goa Forward Party only because I liked the way youths are promoted,”he added. [NT]