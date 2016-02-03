Segregation of waste and landfill site a distant reality

Hundred percent segregation of waste and a fully operational garbage treatment plant and landfill site for waste may be a distant reality as the Margao Municipal Corporation (MMC) begins their homework now, using old data of households and establishments. The MMC was faced with a roadblock earlier as the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) rejected the funding of door to door garbage collection. This setback has had several aftershocks. The fact that the plant requires segregated waste for the landfill site to become operational has compelled the council to look into the reassessment of houses and establishments in the town in order to execute the operation.

This whole process may very well take over six months to execute after the tendering process which is yet to be resolved in the meeting on 4th of February. The new municipality completed three months in January and has a lot on its plate before the ball gets rolling.

The MMC will float the tender for reassessment of households and establishments in Margao-Fatorda and parts of Curtorim under the jurisdiction of the body. The council will also collect house tax from all the houses that haven’t been assessed yet. According to sources, the MMC has been losing at least forty percent of revenue due to old or outdated assessments of households and establishments. Chief Officer, Deepali Naik had in the past started the process of floating the tender for the assessment which eventually failed. Now the new council is thinking along the same lines and will float a similar tender for the same job.

The agency will require a minimum of three months for the reassessment and will allot numbers to houses. This process becomes mandatory now as the tender for segregation, if floated in the future will need this data to measure the quantum of the job. The Chairperson of MMC, Babita Angle has a difficult task in hand as the MMC is now undergoing a big change. “The past Council had floated a tender for the segregation of waste which is totally absurd as the value of the tender which is required for the bidding was unavailable. If MMC had gone ahead, we would have been taken for a ride,” she said. “The process will take some 4 or 5 months to fall in place. We will be starting an awareness campaign simultaneously so that we have a proper system when the actual garbage collection starts,” she added.

Presently, the excavation of the plot has almost been completed and the work of the landfill will begin in some days. The CEO of Fomento Green, Shridhar Kamat, is hopeful that it will begin and finish within six months. “We had asked for the permissions from the GSPCB for the plant and also the landfill site which eventually stopped for some reason. The MMC will now give the renewal of that permission by procuring it from the GSPCB,” Kamat informed.

In a bid to set the ball rolling, the MMC had recently devised a plan and begun working on segregated waste collection wherein the labourers who collect waste from households collected dry waste separately, stored and transported it separately. The plan has been a success in certain areas and has enabled the MMC to ascertain the quantum of dry waste collected in a day or weekly. A truck full of bailed dry waste weighing 8.5 tonnes was sent on Monday for recycling. The plant at Sonsoddo has a facility for the bailing and storing of dry waste.

“The whole process of sending segregated waste to the plant to meet the parameters of the GSPCB and then get permission totally relies upon the data to know what we are dealing with and most importantly the awareness amongst the people of the town,” Angle said. “The people will have to be educated to give segregated waste to collectors so that the MMC can achieve the clean town objective” she added.

The MMC plans to go ahead with the awareness part before all the other major jobs are started. Distribution of pamphlets and other work will begin soon. Sanitary Committee Chairman of MMC, Tito Cardozo has hope of the system falling in place soon. “The collection of the waste in the present system will enable us to ascertain the quantum of dry waste collected by the MMC and subsequently plan for the disposal of the same in a scientific manner,” he informed.

The fully scientific and ethical functioning of the plant with the landfill site may very well take several months to fall in place as there is too much on the MMC’s plate before the monsoons arrive. This puts the ball in the court of the local and state administration. This will be a test of the efficiency of the back end support of the MMC.

‘DMA will engage with MMC to assist in achieving collection of segregated waste’

Herald: When is the tender for segregation work at the Sonsoddo dump expected to be released?

Elvis Gomes: A few technicalities are left. The tender is almost ready. It should be out this week.

Herald: GPSCB has spoken to us about a consultant that has been appointed for this work and that the consultant has already made presentations. Keeping these inputs in mind, by when will the work on Sonsoddo get completed. One year? 6 months?

Gomes: The work will basically be done in two phases with the intervening rains separating the phases. We are likely to get about three working (dry) months during which we are attempting to complete 50 percent of the work. So the total work may take about one year.

Herald: The landfill site that will be constructed by the municipal waste treatment plant is also supposed to be used for certain elements that are to be segregated from the Sonsoddo dump. Won’t this create an issue where the landfill site can get filled too fast? Or is there a plan to identify an alternate landfill site?

Gomes: It is expected that 90 percent of the waste will be either compost or recyclable material. The other10 percent that may remain will have to find a way for safe disposal. That is still being examined on how to get that waste disposed without using the land fill site.

Herald: In the recent GPSCB board meeting, the permissions for the construction site have been on certain conditions that include their need to segregate at source. The MMC has failed in this regard. Will the DMA intervene and work with the MMC to help them achieve the target of segregation at source or is this the sole responsibility of the MMC?

Gomes: Yes, segregation is the key to the success of the whole programme. We will engage with MMC seriously to assist in achieving collection of segregated waste which is not at all difficult.

Herald: On that note, the MMC has accused the DMA of not giving them any financial support and claim they need it for infrastructure to carry out door to door garbage collection. They have just sent a fresh proposal. The government also did not agree to bear the costs of their outsourcing proposal. Your Comments?

Gomes: I wonder if ever there was more support than given by us. It is a matter of claiming support with proposals and files and not by words. MMC knows that they have failed to claim support for any development works for the last two years. They must get their officials to work. You may be aware that unlike in the past, we have made council wise budgetary allocation .The budget allocation for Margao has remained untapped for lack of proposals.[H]