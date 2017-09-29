Seizure of matka slips: guards at Kavlekar residence to be quizzed

Panaji: Crime Branch police will question the police guards which are deployed at the residence of the opposition leader and Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar in connection with the seizure of thousands of matka gambling slips from an office situated in the property, where his (Babu) residence is also located, at Betul in South Goa.According to sources, Babu as well as his brother Babal had claimed ignorance of the matka gambling activities from the office, the police have now decided to question the police guards to ascertain whether they were aware of any such activities going in the property.Police guards have been deployed (round the clock) earlier this year after Babu became the opposition leader. Sources informed that police guards will be questioned to ascertain if they had seen anyone entering or exiting the office in question.

It may be recalled that Babal had admitted that the office premises belongs to him however like Babu, he too had claimed ignorance about the matka gambling activities at the premises, sources said.Sources said that police believe that they (Babu and Babal) must be aware of the matka gambling activities owing to the fact that the office in question belongs to Babal which is situated in the property where Babu’s house is located.It may be recalled that earlier this month, the anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance had booked the Opposition leader in a disproportionate assets case. Subsequently, the ACB had conducted raids at three different locations including the office where sleuths unearthed thousands of matka slips and books. The matter was referred to the crime branch, which is probing the matka gambling nexus. [NT]