Semi-nude woman rescued at Vasco

Vasco: A middle-aged woman was rescued in a semi-nude state from the harbour shore hill.

Mormugao police did not conduct any inquiry or medical check of the woman, but directed the 108 ambulance to drop her at the Vasco railway station. At about 11.30pm on Saturday night, Mormugao police and MPT fire station was alerted that a woman was trapped in the hill. The rescue team had a tough time extracting her out and since it was dark, they could only hear her shouts for help.

Finally, with the help of a stretch ladder, she was removed by the fire station staff. The staff found her half naked. The police immediately wrapped her with pieces of sacks and plastic as a temporary measure, and she was checked by the 108 EMRI staff in the ambulance. There were some injuries on her body. Police directed the ambulance to drop her off at the Vasco railway station in the middle of the night. The woman seemed to be around 35-years-old and could not understand the local language.

Mormugao DySP Sucheta Dessai expressed shocked over the incident. PI Sagar Ekoskar said, “The woman was from Andhra Pradesh and said her name was Shantava”. She asked to be dropped at the railway station and since she was half naked, the Mormugao police gave her a pair of trousers. She was found again on Sunday night near the Sada sub-jail and sent for a medical test. [TOI]