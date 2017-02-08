Senior leaders demand tamperproof strong rooms for EVMs

Panjim: Senior political leaders have given vent to apprehension that the EVMs, in which their political futures and those of their party have been sealed, need the highest levels of protection. Notwithstanding the assurances of the Election Commission and the District Magistrates some worthwhile suggestions have emanated from very senior leaders.GPCC president, former Chief Minister and Navelim Congress candidate Luizinho Faleiro said that the Election Commission has to be very vigilant. He suggested that each party should have representatives posted there in shifts round the clock to protect the party’s interests. This sentiment was echoed by the MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar who said that he has doubts about the security deployed to guard the EVMs in Margao and Panjim. “It is necessary to tighten security and have sufficient security personnel. It (the strong rooms) need to protected day and night,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran leader and Benaulim’s NCP candidate, Churchill Alemao, who had attributed EVM tampering to his defeat to Avertano Furtado in 2012, said, “I have from the last election been saying that the machines can be rigged and no one believed me then. Now I feel having a trusted representative of all the candidates is a good solution to remove any doubts from the minds of the stakeholders.”Former Chief Minister and Congress’ Margao candidate Digambar Kamat interestingly wanted each candidate to have his own lock which he could put along with other candidates, to seal the rooms, while Girish Chodankar, AICC General Secretary wanted the areas around the storage centres brightly illuminated with 24×7 uninterrupted power supply.It is quite natural that with the wait for results spanning five weeks, these apprehensions need to be seriously addressed.

HERALD VIEW

It’s our vote. We want no compromise on its security

Only the best policemen with integrity should be posted in the outer ring of the Goa Police. Multiple entrances lead to greater chances of intrusion and breach of security, should be sealed. Authorised personnel of political parties and authorised media should be allowed to access the images on CCTV and also inspect the premises and strong rooms on request. There should be a weekly meeting with candidates or their reps at the site of the EVMs to clear doubts and get feedback. [H]