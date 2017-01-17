Sequeira snubs supporters on demand to contest as independent

Margao: Notwithstanding demands from staunch supporters to contest as independent, former power minister Aleixo Sequeira on Monday ruled out returning to active politics. Hundreds of his supporters from Nuvem constituency had approached Sequeira at his residence on Sunday and asked him to contest as independent.However, Sequeira told this newspaper over telephone, “I welcome their gesture, but I am a man of words. I am not contesting the election unlike others who have gone against their parties. I will continue to be a Congressman but have retired from politics after the denial of the ticket.”

Addressing media persons in Margao on Monday, Sequeira’s supporters from Nuvem said that he should reconsider the decision of retiring from politics. Some days back, Sequeira had

alleged that the Goa Church had opposed his candidature.Floriano Colaco, one of Sequeira’s supporters said, “The Nuvem Congress block committee had forwarded three names of Aleixo Sequeira, Everson Vales and Wilfred D’Sa to the screening committee. The Pradesh Election Committee selected D’Sa. If any letter was received from the church opposing the nomination of Aleixo Sequeira, the AICC should have intimated the Congressman. The Church authorities should clarify immediately.” [NT]