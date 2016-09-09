Seraulim residents up in arms against illegal scrap yard

Margao: The residents of Seraulim are up in arms against a illegal scrap yard cum illegal slaughter house operating on their paddy fields.

Today, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), the Health Department, the Agricultural Zonal Department, the Colva Police and the panchayat once again inspected the illegal scrap yard cum slaughter house.

During the inspection, several prima facie violations were found at the spot. On several occasions, the villagers and locals have complained of violations at this hub. Raw bones of cattle with flies all over them were found emitting foul odor in the area. The people allege that other illegal activities are also being carried out in the scrap yard; and few years ago even two murders were committed within the scrap yard.

It was seen that despite the notices, illegal slaughter of cattle was carried out within the scrap yard. During inspection some cattle were also seen in the scrap yard.

Seraulim Sarpanch Leslie Dourado said, “The demolition notice for the structure has been issued and the action against the scrap yard will be initiated soon.”

Complainant Patrick Vaz said, “Despite several inspections and reports, the authorities have failed to take stern action against the illegal scrap yard and illegal slaughter house. We hope that at least now the authorities will act.”[H]