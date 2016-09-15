Related Articles Vintage Bike and Car Festival 2016

on December 16 to 23, 2016 is scheduled to organise the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa. A Munjal initiative for the promotion of creativity and imagination in arts and culture. The Festival aims to encourage the evolving arts community, promote a culture of patronage and create value for the arts, thus ensuring India’s place in the global cultural dialogue

The programming will be dispersed across a mix of indoor and outdoor locations such as Adil Shah Palace, Arts Maidan, Mandovi Promenade, Kala Academy, Art Courtyard, and Performance Park along Panaji’s waterfront. [NT]