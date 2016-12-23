 
Friday , December 23 2016
Goa’s Liberation
Home / Goa News Highlights / Sesa Goa, workers reach compromise

Sesa Goa, workers reach compromise

admin 3 hours ago Goa News Highlights 5 Views

Bicholim: The deadlock between Sesa Goa management and its workers was finally broken on Thursday and the workers would resume duty from Friday.The deadlock was broken at a meeting held between the disputing parties, after the management agreed to meet some conditions of the workers.
After the meeting, Sesa Goa workers union President Nilesh Karbotkar said that the compromise was reached after Deputy Speaker Anant Shet intervened. “We will resume the duty from tomorrow,” Karbotkar said.The workers were agitating since last two months demanding that labour activist Ajitsingh Rane be recognised as their leader. [H]

About admin

Check Also

Cow-shed reduced to ash in fire at Bicholim, four bovines saved

Bicholim: One Rohita Vishram Gaonkar from Maulingem Bicholim suffered a loss of Rs 30 thousand …

Copyright © 2016 GOACOM.COM
X'mas Logo graphic credit to Freepik