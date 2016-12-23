Sesa Goa, workers reach compromise

Bicholim: The deadlock between Sesa Goa management and its workers was finally broken on Thursday and the workers would resume duty from Friday.The deadlock was broken at a meeting held between the disputing parties, after the management agreed to meet some conditions of the workers.

After the meeting, Sesa Goa workers union President Nilesh Karbotkar said that the compromise was reached after Deputy Speaker Anant Shet intervened. “We will resume the duty from tomorrow,” Karbotkar said.The workers were agitating since last two months demanding that labour activist Ajitsingh Rane be recognised as their leader. [H]