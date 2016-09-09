Sex racket busted in Margao

Margao: The Margao Women’s Police Cell has busted an online prostitution racket in Margao and rescued three women who were forced into the illicit trade. The police have arrested two pimps who were involved in the racket.

According to the police, the rescued women were brought from Kolkata and Mumbai in the garb of employing them at massage and beauty parlour and were later pushed into prostitution by sending them to the houses of customers for massage and also sex trade.

The Margao Women Police cell along with the Margao Police conducted the raid near KFC restaurant and arrested Mahendra Singh Kharbanda and Vinod Kumar who are the pimps and used to run the trade.

The women are in the age group of 24 to 28 and were rescued during this raid. Two of the rescued women are from Kolkata and the third is from Mumbai.

The women police have confirmed that these girls were brought to Goa on the pretext of offering jobs at beauty parlour, but were pushed into prostitution.

Bailancho Ekvott convenor Auda Viegas told that these women were brought from Candolim and Calangute and were rescued by laying a trap.

Auda also explained that this racket was operating through internet and had a lot of influence in South Goa. This racket has also been reportedly supplying girls to various hotels.

“Cross massages are banned in Goa and even after this, several women are being brought to the State and pushed into the illegal trade. This needs thorough inquiry,” Auda said.[H]