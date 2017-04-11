Shah stresses on unanimous decisions

Panjim: BJP National President Amit Shah has asked party cadres to take coalition partners into confidence while taking major decisions. Shah’s advice to BJP’s sitting and defeated MLAs, at a joint meeting late Sunday evening, was primarily to ensure completing the five year term without hassles.

“We cannot have everything as per our choice,” he is supposed to have told those who attended the 30-minute meeting, held soon after the mega rally at Campal. His remark pointed at BJP’s poor performance in the Assembly election, despite which it pulled off a coup and formed the government in alliance with regional parties and Independents.Now with Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet having 8 out of 10 ministers from the coalition partners, Shah insisted that decisions have to be unanimous and not independent. “A coalition government works by talking to each other and taking along everybody in the decision-making process. We can’t take independent decisions if we have to sustain for five years,” one of the attending MLAs told Herald quoting Shah’s address.

Besides CM Parrikar, nine ministers Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and Manohar Azgaonkar of the Maharashtrawdi Gomantak Party, Vijai Sardesai, Vinod Paliencar and Jayesh Salgaonkar of the Goa Forward Party, Francis D’Souza, Pandurang Madkaikar of the BJP and Independent MLAs Govind Gaude and Rohan Khaunte were sworn-in last month.With a cabinet expansion slated shortly, it is reliably learnt that Congress rebels and now BJP members Mauvin Godinho and Vishwajit Rane will be inducted into the cabinet.

Meanwhile, in the short meeting attended by CM, Speaker Dr Pramod Sawant, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo and others; Shah also asked the party leaders to rebuild strong ties with its karyakartas as well as general public."Some of the MLAs lost the polls because they lost connection with their constituency workers and the people. Go back to them and rebuild the ties," he is said to have stated. BJP's internal audit to evaluate its poor performance revealed that several karyakartas were upset with the attitude of some BJP candidates resulting in the latter's debacle. Francis D'Souza, however, skipped the meeting, sources said this could be due to health reasons.Since the party president was unable to hold one-to-one interaction with the MLAs, sources said, he has invited them to Delhi for which a date will be fixed.