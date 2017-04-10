Shah thanks Goans for giving BJP highest vote share

Panjim: Without mentioning the party’s debacle in the just-concluded polls, BJP president Amit Shah thanked Goans for giving highest vote share to the party.Shah said this while addressing the huge party gathering at Panjim.“We want Goa to become a model state in India despite its limitations. The BJP has given a stable government in Goa which was previously rocked by frequent changes,” he said.He further said, “Let me assure Goans again that we will again give a stable government along with alliance partners.”Shah also praised Parrikar for his work as Defence Minister of India.“Parrikar will be remembered as a successful Raksha Mantri of the country for various reasons,” he said.Shah said under Parrikar, the One Rank One Pension issue was solved within a year which was pending for 45 years.

“Modernisation of forces and Make in India were also undertaken under Parrikar’s leadership as Defence Minister,” he said adding that the surgical strike was also carried out under his tenure.He said the Modi-Parrikar combo has shown the world its capabilities.“Today, Parrikar resigned as defence minister and has come here to serve Goa. The way development has reached every nook and corner of the country, similarly, I am sure Modiji and Parrikar will together take Goa Forward with great speed,” he said He said, the Centre under Prime Minister Modi has given projects worth several crores to Goa. [H]