Museum of Goa will organise the opening of Shakti, an installation by artist, Genie Poretzky- Lee on 18 February 2017 at 6.00 p.m at MOG, Pilerne. Through this latest installation, Genie is attempting to involve the viewer directly through their sense of vision and smell in celebration of Shakti feminine energy.

Details:mail@ museumofgoa.com / 7722089666.