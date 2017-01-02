Shiroda Sarpanch faces challenge for MGP ticket

On Sunday, Prabu was spotted with MGP President Deepak Dhavalikar during his visit to Shiroda constituency to elicit views of party workers. Prabudesai quit BJP complaining that he was disenchanted with the party and is a strong contender for MGP ticket for Shiroda.Though Deepak die not make any official announcement as to who the party would field from Shiroda, sources familiar with thinking of the party leadership said that Prabu would be probable MGP candidate for Shiroda.Prabu is the son of former Shiroda MLA Babay Prabu, who was working since a couple of years to contest as an Independent. It is learnt that MGP would be declaring its candidate for Shiroda in the next two days. [H]