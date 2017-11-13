Shop burgled at Vasco

Vasco: Days after new Vasco DySP Sunita Sawant raised her concerns over defunct CCTV cameras in Vasco city, some unidentified persons broke into a hardware shop owned by Shadatullah Khan on Friday night and decamped with cash and goods.According to the Vasco police, Khan complained that the burglars made off with Rs 1.10 lakh in cash, besides brass items all worth Rs 60,000-70,000.Khan had closed down his hardware shop ‘Bashir Hardware’ which is located on the main F L Gomes road on Friday evening and when he returned in the morning the shutters were open. When he checked inside, he found that goods and cash worth Rs 1.70 lakh were stolen. [H]