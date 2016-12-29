Shripad asserts son won’t contest on MGP ticket or as Independent

Panjim: Union AYUSH Minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik has calmed his anger against the party over the induction of former Congress MLA Pandurang Madkaikar clarifying that his objection was particularly to distance himself in the decision making.“I never raised any objection. My discontent was that I was not consulted or taken into confidence before his entry into the party fold,” he told reporters denying any differences with the saffron party. The Central minister also allayed rumours that his son Siddesh would contest the 2017 Assembly elections on an MGP ticket or as an Independent.

A day after the Cumbarjua MLA deserted the Congress to join BJP, with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar claiming on a public platform that everyone, including Naik was taken into confidence, differences within the party came to the fore. Naik retorted that he was never approached by his party leaders before the doors were opened for Madkaikar. Siddesh too, vying for a ticket, appeared upset with the decision.Four days down the line, the Union minister toned down his protest against Parrikar while also asserting that he has no intention to leave the party or return to State politics.

"There are no differences within the party over the matter. I feel that for the betterment of the party, we should always express what we feel, and I did it. I have no objection to Madkaikar being fielded from Cumbharjua constituency," he added.Asked about the Chief Ministerial face in the upcoming polls, Naik said it is for the party to decide who should be projected as next Chief Minister. "The party leaders sit across the table and decide on such issues. (Laxmikant) Parsekar has done good job. Everyone is trying their level best to perform," he commented.