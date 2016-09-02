Siolim-Marna sarpanch, deputy wins no-confidence motion

Mapusa : The no-confidence motion which was moved against the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of Siolim-Marna village panchayat was defeated at a special meeting which was held at the panchayat on Thursday.

It may be recalled that on August 26 a no confidence motion was moved against the sarpanch Sylvester Fernandes and deputy sarpanch Poonam Shirodkar by five panch members namely Alba Sequeira who had changed her stand and joined with opposition panch members Digambar Agarwadekar, Savita Govekar, Anita Chari and Simple Dhargalkar on charges that the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch has not been taking the panch members into confidence over panchayat affairs.

On Thursday morning a special meeting was called at the panchayat office which was presided over by extension officer of BDO Suryaji Rao Rane along with panchayat secretary Snehal Korgaonkar. During the meeting the opposition members Digambar Agarwadekar, Savita Govekar, Anita Chari and Simple Dhargalkar were present. From the ruling side only Vinod Palyekar and Vignesh Chodankar were present while sarpanch Sylvester Fernandes and deputy sarpanch Poonam Shirodkar and the panch member who had shifted from ruling to opposition Alba Sequeira remained absent.

Later the presiding officer held the voting to decide the fate of the no confidence and only four opposition members voted while the ruling panch members did not cast their vote. Hence the motion moved was defeated.[NT]