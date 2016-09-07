Sisodia challenges parties to act against tainted netas

Senior leader of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) Manish Sisodia is on his first visit to the state since he took over as Delhi deputy chief minister in 2015. He will be visiting more often in the coming months to advise the party on their election strategy for the 2017 assembly elections. In a chat with Lisa Monteiro, Sisodia spoke on the latest controversies involving AAP leaders, Anna Hazare’s comment, difficulty facing the party in selecting candidates for the Goa polls and other issues

TOI: Sandeep Kumar is the third minister that AAP has sacked since the party came to power in Delhi. The recent controversy has hit the party’s image badly. What has gone wrong?

Sisodia: It’s a new party with people coming from different backgrounds. We checked whatever we could (while selecting candidates). For us it is a cleansing process. If someone does something wrong, we take strong action. It’s a commitment to ourselves and a zero tolerance policy on corruption, crime and character. It’s sad, but these are opportunities to prove ourselves. I can challenge other parties…there are so many people who they could have thrown out, but they don’t even talk about that…they only cover it up. We don’t cover it up and that’s our strength. That’s what people want from the leadership in politics- to take action and not compromise if anyone’s doing anything wrong.

Will the party change the way it scrutinizes candidates?

Every new entrant will now be more careful while joining the party. This (the sacking of tainted ministers) will act as an automatic check on those who are corrupt, who wish to join the party. Our process of vetting candidates is largely volunteer based. Volunteers name candidates and give feedback on them, which is important for us.

Anna Hazare said he is saddened to see AAP’s members going to jail and indulging in fraud.

He is right when he says that we should take care of the character (of MLAs) and that’s why we’re doing it. People like Anna Hazare are guiding forces. Whenever he says this to us we are more conscious about it.

How involved is Delhi chief minister and AAP national president Arvind Kejriwal in party affairs? Does he keep a check on what’s happening in the party?

Every week we have a meeting with him where we present our progress made on the manifestos and other issues. Major issues are always discussed. The moment the party got the CD, a high level party meeting was called at his residence and immediately we took a decision…it took five minutes to decide. All our senior party leaders were there.

AAP’s senior leader Ashutosh had issues with your decision in the Sandeep Kumar case.

He was involved in taking the decision and has agreed with it. He may have a different opinion on the hue and cry that is being made about the case, but that’s his opinion on that hue and cry, not about the decision.

Will you be following the Delhi model for the elections in Goa?

We don’t decide. We feel the people of state should decide. It seems people in Goa are fed up with the BJP and Congress. They voted out the Congress and voted in the BJP for a change, but during the last five years they have noticed that they (the BJP) also don’t have a vision for Goa.

What do you expect from the election in Goa?

AAP is forming the government. We’re getting positive feedback from Goa. People are not interested in the Congress anywhere in the country. They’ve seen the Congress ruling for ages and they know what the party means for the country. There’s a problem with BJP’s functioning. People in Goa have tested both parties.

It seems the party is finding it difficult to select candidates.

It has to be difficult because if we get candidates easily that means there’s some problem. There are people for every seat, but we have to set up some tough filters. We are almost finalizing some candidates. After this visit I will also give them a report. The volunteers name candidates and a lot of research is done by the local party level team. They give their recommendations and if we have questions at the Central level we will ask, otherwise we will approve it directly. Ultimately, team leaders of Goa will take a final call.

Will you also have a president who will head the party in Goa? There was speculation that senior bureaucrat Elvis Gomes would be the head besides being a candidate.

There’s a convener right now – Rajeshree Nagarsekar. We don’t have presidents, only state conveners.

When Goa goes to polls in early 2017, will it be a proxy war between two IITans, defence minister Manohar Parrikar and Arvind Kejriwal?

Let’s see who has a more scientific vision for the nation and society. Who has purity. Arvind Kejriwal is known for purity in politics that’s why he doesn’t care for anything, because he has his reputation. The defence minister has proven himself and everybody knows what he can do.

The electorate in the state find that the party has only removing corruption as it’s priority.

That’s a wrong perception. We emerged from an anti-corruption movement so, of course, that’s the driving force of our activities. But anti-corruption is not our target, it’s a medium. The target is a scientifically well educated society, which has a critical thinking mass. Our education system is very orthodox. Conventional skills have vanished because they never became part of education. Why should people go for higher education? Why can’t we have world class institutes here in Goa? Why are we so late on that front? Education is a sector where returns are long and strong. I personally feel Goa has lot of potential to be developed into an educational hub, but we have to work from the basics – government schools are in bad condition.

