SIT quizzes bizman’s kin in mining case

Panaji: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal mining case, on Friday questioned Moshin Khan, the elder brother of businessman, Imran Khan who was arrested last week and subsequently released on bail.When contacted, investigation officer Dattaguru Sawant confirmed that Moshin was quizzed on Friday, and has been called again for further questioning on Monday.Another SIT official said that Moshin dealt in ore exports. The police suspect that his firm’s turnover ran into several crores of rupees, some of which was not accounted for.”We suspect the company handled iron ore of a reputed mine owner through a trader who has been absconding since the SIT intensified its investigation,” the SIT official said.The SIT official further said that they are in possession of Khan’s bank account details that would help them unearth more hidden transactions.[TOI]