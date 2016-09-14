Sohib, Joywin script Ave Maria win.

Fatorda: A brace by Mohammed Sohib and a goal by Joywin Cardozo enabled Ave Maria Athletic & W Club to blank Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda, 3-0 in the GFA Taca Goa under-14 Cup football league match played at astro turf grounds, Fatorda, on Tuesday.Making good moves right from the start, Ave Maria AW Club dominated both the sessions and had a large say in the first half, during which spell they led 2-0.

Striker Mohammed Sohib opened the account in the 26th minute when he dodged two rival defenders after receiving a pass from the middle and then took a shot which beat DBO Fatorda keeper, Saish.DBO, Fatorda citadel fell again after their defence was unable to intercept a cross from the left flank which Joywin Cardozo collected neatly and then slammed the ball in past the bewildered keeper Saish, giving Ave Maria AW Club a comfortable 2-0 lead.The second session saw a regrouped DBO, Fatorda team as they came up with some sudden counter forays which had an element of danger, but the Ave Maria AW Club keeper Lestor Costa came up with good anticipation and fine collections.

DBO, Fatorda lads then began to try some long rangers with no avail.As the time ticked by, Mohammed Sohib weaved his way around the DBO Fatorda defence and completed his brace in the 65th minute, easily beating the DBO keeper and closing the match with a sleek 3-0 win. [NT]