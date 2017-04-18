Sopte promises to rid Mandrem of social evils

Pernem: Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte has promised to rid his constituency of all social evils especially drugs, gambling prostitution and night parties.Addressing media persons, Sopte said, “These illegal activities are affecting the youth and their future. All these issues will be solved as soon as possible”.He further said the issue of unemployment will be solved as 3 to 5 star hotel projects will be welcomed in Mandrem with a condition that priority will be given to sons of the soil”.Sopte also informed that he has been receiving proposals of water sports along Mandrem’s coastal belt. “I have received proposal to develop water sports along Mandrem beach belt for which the company requires an area of 15,000 to 20,000 sq mts. These projects will not only help the panchayat to generate revenue but will also create jobs”.

Speaking on Lamani menace on the beaches of Mandrem, Armabol and Morjim, who harass the tourists while selling their wares, he said,” It has come to my attention that these Lamanis pay haftas to carry out their business on beaches. If these people don’t stop collecting hafta, then strict action will be taken against them”. Sopte said, “Pernem taluka doesn’t have a Kala Bhavan. During the Assembly session, a demand for Kala Bhavan for Pernem Taluka will be placed and I will also make sure that in the budget, a special provision is made for this project”. [H]