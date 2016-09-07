‘South West Port flouts pollution norms’

Panaji: An ambient air quality report prepared to study air pollution and air quality at South West Port limited, a subsidiary of JSW Infrastructure, at Mormugao port, has indicated that on 14 occasions particulate matter of 10 micrometers or less (PM10) exceeded stipulated norms. Sources added the quantity of production handled by JSW-South West Port crossed the prescribed limits mentioned in the consent to operate license granted by Goa state pollution control board (GSPCB).

Particles less than or equal to 10 micrometers in diameter are so small that they can get into the lungs, potentially causing serious health problems. Ten micrometers is less than the width of a single human hair. “Officials conducted the ambient air quality monitoring on 24 occasions, of which on 14 occasions the results indicated values of PM 10 exceeded permissible limits of ambient air quality data,” a source said.

The consent to operate and authorization licence issued by GSPCB included a clause which stated that particulate matter of less than 10 micrometers would have to be limited to 60 g per cu m.

GSPCB had held a meeting earlier this year and decided that coal pollution at MPT required to be monitored and that concrete steps were required to curb pollution.[TOI]