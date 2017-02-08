SP assures action, but Mickky pleads innocence

Margao: The South Goa Superintendent of Police has assured to take strict action against Mickky Pacheco if the charges against him are proved. Mickky appeared at Colva police station on Tuesday after a complaint was filed by the Government officer claiming the former legislator obstructed him from discharging his duties.A case has been registered against Mickky at the Colva police station under Section 186, 188 and 504 of IPC for obstructing a government officer on the Flying squad from discharging his duties.On his appearance at Colva police station, Mickky said, “I had gone there to seek clarification as to who had obstructed the government officer and where?”

“If the allegation is that we were drinking in the restaurant, then, please produce the footage and then accuse me and Mathew,” Mickky said.Mickky maintained: “I did not obstruct any government officer from performing his lawful duties. We were not there in the restaurant at all. I don’t know whose pressure is being put to file the case or else I am going to take stern step against this government officer.”Meanwhile, the SP Chandan Chaudhari said that if there is evidence against Mickky, action would definitely be taken against him.This is not the first time Mickky has a brush with the law; he served a jail term for assaulting government engineer Kapil Natekar. [H]