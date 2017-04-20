Special police units formed to crackdown on matka, HC told

Panjim: Goa Police have constituted special units in the State to crackdown on matka gambling. During a hearing before High Court of Bombay at Goa, the advocate general informed the court that Goa Police have constituted three units which includes one in each district and one at Panjim to crackdown on only matka gambling.However, the Bench asked the police as to what efforts they have taken to trace the source of matka. The advocate general replied that the action is being taken by the Police and sought more time to file an affidavit in the case.

The court has given the State two weeks time to file the affidavit laying out the plan of action taken by the police to trace the source of matka gambling.It may be recalled that social activist Kashinath Shetye had filed a PIL alleging that police and politicians were conniving with matka agents operating in Goa.Following the court’s direction, the Crime Branch had registered an FIR against police, politicians and others, the case is presently monitored by the High Court following allegation by complainant that Police are not tracing the source of the matka. [H]