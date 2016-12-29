Sporting overwhelm Vasco to secure 2nd spot

Duler/Ambelim: Sporting Clube de Goa registered a fluent 3-0 win over Vasco Sports Club to place themselves second in the Goa Professional League, at Duler stadium on Wednesday.The Flaming Oranje colts, well aware that only a victory would ensure them the second position ahead of Dempo Sports Club, started with right earnest and went into the breather with a two-goal cushion. While Subhasish Bose opened the scoring for Sporting in the 13th minute, Marcus Mascarenhas added the second in the 32nd minute.A minute before the end of the regulation time, Victorino Fernandes (89th min) sealed the victory for Sporting.

The win enabled Sporting collect 42 points from 19 matches and secure second position in the the Goa Pro League 2016-17. They still have one match to play.Sporting in-charge Mateus Costa made two changes to the side that gave them victory against Cavelossim last week. Subhasish Bose came in place of Ponif Vaz while the young Fayaz Shaikh made his maiden start in the goal replacing the veteran Ravi Kumar.Sporting took early lead in the match as Avrhishto Fernandes moved dangerously towards the goal, where he managed to get a free kick — 30 yards away from the goal. Cajetan Fernandes sent a perfect ball to a well-positioned defender Subhasish Bose inside the penalty box, who made no mistake in heading it past the Vasco keeper, 1-0.

Sporting should have doubled the lead in the 23rd minute when Harshad Naik set up Francis Dadzie with an intelligent cross but the latter failed to keep his shot inside the goal framework.Sporting did not wait for long and further consolidate the lead as Marcus Mascarenhas came with a fine build-up move with Cajetan Fernandes, who once again played the ball to Marcus and the last named delightfully chipped the ball into the goal to make it 2-0.The Port side had just one good look at the rival goal in the 35th minute when their striker Francis Alves Kouassi shot the ball over the post high up off a good cross from Jaison Vaz.

In the last ten minutes before the breather, Vasco keeper came to his team’s rescue as he brought in four good saves to deny Mauvin and Dadzie from scoring.On resumption of play Sporting coach Matheus further strengthened the team’s attack by bringing in fresh legs from the bench — Alber Gonsalves, George D’Souza & Victorino Fernandes.Alber and Mauvin combined well but the Vasco SC defence thwarted their efforts in the nick of time.At the other end Vasco skipper Jaison Vaz and Francis Kouassi did have an attempt at the goal but the young keeper Fayaz Shaikh parried it away.

Another glorious opportunity went in vain for the Port side in the 73rd minute when a free kick by Jaison found Olvin Cardozo in a striking distance but the latter failed to make the most of the opportunity.

While Vasco failed to score, it was the turn of Sporting’s substitute Alber Gonsalves to prove his mettle as he made a good run on the left and found Victorino Fernandes in the box, where the latter dribbled past two defenders and sent an adroit placement, 3-0.In day’s another match played at Ambelim ground, goal each from Alesh Sawant, Jessel Carneiro, Peter Carvalho, Koko Sakibo and Chatur Naik helped FC Bardez get the better of a spirited Guardian Angel SC 5-2.Medio Alesh Sawant put FC Bardez in the lead in the 15th minute while defender Jessel Carneiro scored in the 43rd minute to see the team leading 2-1 at half time. Guardian Angel SC pulled two goals back through medio Nevil Soares (37th minute) and substitute attacking midfielder Parrison Rebello (90+ 3 minute).

Guardian Angel SC played well in the first half as they came up with sudden and dangerous counter forays, but the strong FC Bardez defence manned by Rowilson Rodrigues, Mathew Gonsalves, Jessel Carneiro and Cavin Soares performed their task well to keep the rival strikers at bay.Bardez, in the second session, however proved their true potential and scored three more goals to show their complete domination over the rivals.The win margin could have been slightly bigger had it not been for brave goalkeeping by Guardian Angel keeper Ram Sroop, who single handedly challenged Koko Sakibo, Alesh Sawant and substitute Chatur Naik from finding the mark from the six yard box. Ram Sroop was seen diving left and right to bring spectacular saves in both the sessions of play.

Alesh Sawant opened the scoring when experienced Peter Carvalho laid a through-pass to him to beat the onrushing Guardian Angel keeper with an angular effort.The match was then played almost on even terms with both the teams excelling in all the departments of the game. Their brave efforts paid off in the 37th minute medio Nevil Soares bulged the nets to restore parity.The second half was almost a one-sided affair with FC Bardez dominating the major part of the proceedings. Peter Carvalho was in the thick of action as he assisted in scoring two more goals and also scored the team’s third goal. Koko Sakibo and Chatur Naik then found the mark with ease. Sakibo could have scored two more goals but he failed to beat the rival keeper from close distance.Just as the match was about to end, the Guardian Angel’s substitute medio bulged the nets. [NT]