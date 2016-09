Mapusa: St Anthony’s High School Guirim trounced St Anne’s High School Thivim, 14-0 in the finals of Bardez Taluka U-17 Girls Nehru Hockey tournament, organised by DSYA at Peddem grounds, Thursday. For Guirim school Prajwala dominated the scorsheet, scoring 5 goals followed by Geeta R (4 goals), Nitz (3 goals), Presha K and Nikita scoring a goal each.[NT]