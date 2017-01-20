St Anthony’s SC sneak into semis

Raia: St Anthony SC, Colva got the better of Fr Agnel Youth Cenre, Paroda 5-3 via the tie-breaker to move into the semi-finals of the All Goa Rachol Overseas Cup, an inter-village football tournament, organised by Raitura Sports Club, at Panchayat ground, Raia on Thursday.Paroda started the match on the front foot and had the first real attempt at the goal in the fourth minute when Kanchan Keiro dribbled past couple of rival defender but his goal bound shot was blocked by Maxon Fernandes at the goal mouth.

Ten minutes into the game, Colva were denied the lead by an alert Paroda keeper Olden Fernandes when he drivingly blocked Roger Lourenco’s shot off Joel Rodrigues through pass.Minutes later, Roger missed another opportunity when his close range shot missed the target by whiskers.Paroda had the chance to score in the 19th minute but Colva keeper easily saved a move created by Cyril Dias and Manish Oliveira, where the latter shot straight to the keeper.Colva’s midfielder Joel Rodrigues’ foxy move should have earned dividend in the 24th minute but Maxon Fernandes of Colva tackled his move.Roger Lourenco of Colva shot blindly into the safe hands of Paroda goalkeeper in the 38th minute.Paroda’s Kanchan Keiro’s long range effort hit the cross piece and went out of play in the 45th minute.Benzo Clement broke the deadlock for Paroda in the 46th minute ,but Candidi Vaz equalised for Colva in the 49th minute.In the resultant tie-breaker, Maxon Fernandes, Clifton Fernandes, Jerry Fernandes and Herculano Crasto netted for St Anthony SC,Colva. Manish Oliveira and Marcus D’Silva scored for Fr Agnel YC Paroda. [H]