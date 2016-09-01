St Britto’s, Bardez taluka champs.

Moira: St Britto’s High School Mapusa registered a 2-0 win over St Rita’s High School Colvale to clinch the Bardez Taluka U-14 football title, organised by DSYA, played at Moira grounds, on Wednesday. The Mapusa school scored a goal in each session of play. Pravin Gupta scored in the 4th minute with a neat placement. While the Colvale school attacked in the dying minutes, A. Pednekar scored another for his team to make it 2-0. [NT]