St Estevam locals split over landfilling at Tollem Xet

Panaji: Villagers of St Estevam are divided into two factions over the reclamation of land by the state government for a playground at Palmar lake’s catchment area called Tollem Xet, which is partly a lake and partly a field. Some villagers are wary about disturbing the area’s water balance, whereas some say the area needs a playground, especially for a private school nearby.

The state government had commenced the process for acquisition of this land with an area of 6,875sqm, in 2006, but completed it only recently. Some villagers had come to know about it and raised objections at a gram sabha meeting on August 28, 2016.

“The uncultivated field is any way utilised as a playground during non-monsoon season, and there is no need to reclaim it,” Iver Ferreira, attorney of Jua comunidade said. Villagers are questioning the government’s rationale in destroying the catchment area of Tollem Xet. “As the very name suggests, it is partly a lake and a field,” a villager added.

This low-lying area of Palmar is surrounded by houses on all sides and had once served as a catchment area. It has been used as a balancing reservoir during monsoon for decades. Now, it has silted and has been lying fallow for many years. The land was acquired purportedly for a ‘government village school playground’, but there is no government institution in its vicinity.

A few villagers have supported the proposal, stating the islanders and a private school nearby requires space for sports activities. “It is needed for villagers and the school. Those opposing it have their wards studying outside the village,” says Darwin Pereira, a former panch. The reclamation can be maintained at a low level and drainage can prevent stagnation of water, a few villagers have argued. “The mud filling can be only a few feet high and drainage can take care of other problems,” said Erasma Magalhes, a panch member.

But some villagers questioned the need for another playground, as the comunidade of Jua, an age-old institution, had donated land for a facility near Casa de Povo, a few kilometres away from Tollem Xet. “The authorities have only partially developed it and for years, the work has remained incomplete,” Ferreira said. The surface has deteriorated and it is not conducive for playing football or any other sports, villagers alleged. Those opposing the proposal for a new ground, point out it is hardly 500 metres away from the proposed ground. “If the playground at Casa de Povo is properly developed, it can serve as a facility in a central place for everybody,” Steve Ribeiro, an islander said.

Pereira and others for the new playground point out that the ground's location near Casa de Povo is not convenient for all villagers and students.