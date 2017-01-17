St Rita’s HS beat Mount Mary’s to clinch St Jose Vaz Cup

Chinchinim: St Rita’s High School Maina,Curtorim defeated Mount Mary’s High School, Chinchinim 1-0 in the final to lift the second edition of the St Jose Vaz Cup, a 9-a-side inter-school football tournament, organised by Mount Mary’s Educational Complex, Chinchinim, at Our Lady of Hope Church ground, Chinchinim, on Tuesday.St Rita’s Stewart D’Mello missed two glorious chances to score in the 12th and 16th minutes as on both occasions Mount Mary’s goalkeeper Rahul Rebello denied the striker with smart save.

At the other end, Mount Mary’s Denson Fernandes missed the opportunity to give his side the lead when his goal bound shot was saved on the line by Stewart.Finally in the 39th minute, Melrio D’Mello scored the match-winner for the Maina School off Richie Hilario’s assist.Akshay Konkre had the chance to level terms for Mount Mary but the lad shot wide with only the keeper at his mercy in the 42nd minute.Former India and Goa captain Mauricio Afonso was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to winners and runners-up in the presence of Franco Martins, Gregory Noronha other dignitaries. [H]